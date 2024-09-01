Republic Lifestyle Desk
National Nutrition Week 2024: Theme, History, Significance, Quotes, And Tips For Healthy Eating
National Nutrition Week, celebrated annually from September 1-7, aims to raise awareness about the crucial role of nutrition in maintaining overall health and well-being.
Source: Freepik
The Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Food and Nutrition Board are promoting healthy eating habits and highlighting the significant impact of nutrition on health.
Source: Freepik
National Nutrition Week 2024's theme, 'Nutritious Diets for Everyone,' aligns with the United Nations' sustainable development objectives.
Source: Freepik
The event emphasizes nutrition's importance, educating the public about balanced diet benefits, promoting health, preventing malnutrition, and reducing disease risk, empowering individuals.
Source: Freepik
Thomas Carlyle, Hippocrates, Buddha, Paul Dudley White, and Karen Salmansohn all emphasize the importance of maintaining good health for hope, mental strength, and overall well-being.
Source: Freepik
National Nutrition Week, introduced in India in 1982, promotes nutrition education and dietitian roles, addressing malnutrition and promoting balanced diets, becoming a key public health initiative.
Source: Freepik
Tips for healthy eating
Do not skip breakfast, Incorporate Fresh Fruits and Vegetables
Add Protein-Rich Foods to Your Diet, Reduce Saturated Fat and Sugar
Stay Hydrated.
Source: Freepik