May 5, 2024

Natural Home Remedies To Cure An Upset Stomach

Eating banana can be soothing for your stomach. You can also follow the BRAT diet - banana, rice, applesauce, toast.

Ginger is also helpful in treating an upset stomach.

Chamomile tea is not just calming, it can do your upset stomach a lot of good.

Peppermint tea is refreshing as well as great for your upset tummy.

Apple cider vinegar helps decrease starch digestion to keep the bacteria in the gut healthy.

