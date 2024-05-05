May 5, 2024
Natural Home Remedies To Cure An Upset Stomach
Eating banana can be soothing for your stomach. You can also follow the BRAT diet - banana, rice, applesauce, toast.
Ginger is also helpful in treating an upset stomach.
Chamomile tea is not just calming, it can do your upset stomach a lot of good.
Peppermint tea is refreshing as well as great for your upset tummy.
Apple cider vinegar helps decrease starch digestion to keep the bacteria in the gut healthy.
