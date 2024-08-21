Republic Lifestyle Desk
Natural Ways To Alleviate Fructose Intolerance Symptoms And Promote Gut Health
Yogurt is a powerhouse of probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that aid digestion and improve gut health.
Source: Unsplash
Peppermint tea is a top contender for helping maintain digestive health, particularly symptoms of indigestion, nausea and stomach pain besides being anti-inflammatory.
Source: Unsplash
Ginger can alleviate nausea, improve digestion, and alleviate gas and bloating, and can be consumed as a tea or supplement.
Source: Freepik
Soluble fiber in oats, chia seeds, flax seeds, and psyllium husk can aid digestion and alleviate symptoms, but gradual increase and adequate water intake are essential.
Source: Freepik
Chamomile tea has anti-inflammatory and soothing properties, aiding in the calming of the digestive tract and reducing symptoms.
Source: Freepik
Chewing fennel seeds after meals or drinking fennel tea can help reduce gas and bloating.
Source: Eating well
Apple cider vinegar can aid digestion by diluting a tablespoon in water and drinking it before meals.
Source: iStock