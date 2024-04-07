April 6, 2024
Natural Ways To Clear Nasal Congestion
Jal Neti, an age-old technique involving the use of a neti pot, can be an effective way to alleviate sinus congestion.
Source: Unsplash
Keeping hydrated is vital when dealing with sinus congestion. Consuming ample fluids throughout the day, especially water, helps thin mucus, facilitating easier sinus drainage.
Source: Freepik
Ginger, known for its strong antioxidant properties, serves as an excellent natural remedy for sinusitis. Its anti-inflammatory properties reduce irritation and inflammation in the nasal passages
Source: Unsplash
Steam inhalation is another method that can help keep the mucous membranes moist, essential for relieving sinus congestion.
Source: Unsplash