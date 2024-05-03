May 2, 2024

Natural Ways To Get Relief From Headaches

Drinking enough water throughout the day helps prevent migraine attacks by preventing dehydration, especially before, after, and during exercise, and during warmer weather.

Source: Freepik

Magnesium, found in almonds and spinach, can prevent headaches and alleviate hunger-induced headaches. A handful of unsalted almonds is satiating and nutrient-dense.

Source: Freepik

For cold compressor, place a cold pack on your forehead for 15 minutes, then take a break for 15 minutes to ease pain.

Source: Freepik

Consuming tea, decaf coffee, juices, milk, and green smoothies can help reduce migraine symptoms, but avoid triggering ingredients that may worsen symptoms.

Source: Freepik

Ginger's natural oil contains chemical compounds that treat inflammation, nausea, and vomiting, and can increase serotonin levels, aiding in migraine attacks.

Source: Freepik

Maintain a dark, quiet room, cool, comfortable pillows, and keep a diary of migraine, headache symptoms, sleep patterns, and daily stress levels.

Source: Freepik

Essential oils like lavender, peppermint, chamomile, anise, basil, rose, and mixed essential oils have been found to decrease migraine, headache intensity and frequency.

Source: Freepik

View Next Slide