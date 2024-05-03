May 2, 2024
Natural Ways To Get Relief From Headaches
Drinking enough water throughout the day helps prevent migraine attacks by preventing dehydration, especially before, after, and during exercise, and during warmer weather.
Source: Freepik
Magnesium, found in almonds and spinach, can prevent headaches and alleviate hunger-induced headaches. A handful of unsalted almonds is satiating and nutrient-dense.
For cold compressor, place a cold pack on your forehead for 15 minutes, then take a break for 15 minutes to ease pain.
Consuming tea, decaf coffee, juices, milk, and green smoothies can help reduce migraine symptoms, but avoid triggering ingredients that may worsen symptoms.
Ginger's natural oil contains chemical compounds that treat inflammation, nausea, and vomiting, and can increase serotonin levels, aiding in migraine attacks.
Maintain a dark, quiet room, cool, comfortable pillows, and keep a diary of migraine, headache symptoms, sleep patterns, and daily stress levels.
Essential oils like lavender, peppermint, chamomile, anise, basil, rose, and mixed essential oils have been found to decrease migraine, headache intensity and frequency.
