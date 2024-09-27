Republic Lifestyle Desk
Navratri 2024: All About The Nine Forms Of Goddess Durga
Parvati, after self-immolating as Sati, was reborn as the daughter of the Himalayas, known as Shailputri in Sanskrit, meaning daughter of the mountain.
Source: Freepik
Goddess Parvati, reborn as Kushmanda, is worshipped as Brahmacharini in Daksha Prajapati's home, symbolizing her austere state and deep devotion.
Source: Freepik
Mahagauri, after marrying Lord Shiva, wore a half-moon on her forehead, earning her the name Chandraghanta, symbolizing her as the married form of Goddess Parvati.
Source: freepik
Siddhidatri, a Goddess, resided in the Sun's core, radiating energy throughout the cosmos. She was known as Kushmanda due to her unique ability to dwell inside the Sun.
Source: Freepik
Goddess Parvati, who gave birth to Lord Skanda, also known as Kartikeya, was referred to as Skandamata, meaning the mother of Skanda.
Source: Freepik
Goddess Parvati transformed into the fierce warrior form, Katyayani, to defeat the demon Mahishasura.
Source: Freepik
Goddess Parvati, after shedding her golden skin to defeat Shumbha and Nishumbha, transformed into the terrifying Kalaratri form, marking her most fierce and fearsome incarnation.
Source: Freepik
Source: Freepik