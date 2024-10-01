Republic Lifestyle Desk
Navratri 2024: Auspicious Things To Buy For Shardiya Navratri
One of the most significant festivals of the Hindus, the Shardiya Navratri also known as Maha Navratri will kick off on October 3, 2024, and end on October 12, 2024.
As you gear up for the grand festivities do not forget to buy these auspicious things.
16 Shringar of Mata Rani: It includes a wedding dress, flowers for the hair, earrings etc. The 16 adornments are a vital part of the festivities to adorn Goddess Durga.
Silver coins: It is considered auspicious to buy silver coins for the Navratri festival. Silver coins are believed to bring prosperity and increase wealth.
Tulsi plant: Bringing home a tulsi plant, also widely known as a basil plant is considered to bring fortune and good luck. The basil plant is a sacred plant for the Hindus.
