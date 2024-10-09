Republic Lifestyle Desk

Navratri 2024 Day 7: Celebrity-Inspired Blue Colour Outfits

Bollywood stunner Alia Bhatt dazzles in a stunning v-neck blue ensemble, perfect for Navratri Day 7 inspiration, as she rocks the festive look with effortless elegance!

Source: Instagram

Ananya Panday sets Navratri fashion ablaze in a vibrant blue and pink embroidery saree, showcasing perfect blend of tradition and glamour for the festive season. 

Janhvi Kapoor makes a stunning statement in a dazzling blue fish-cut lehenga, perfectly capturing the essence of Navratri Day 7's royal blue theme with her breathtaking beauty and poise

Janhvi Kapoor slays Navratri fashion goals in a mesmerizing blue lehenga, exuding elegance and sophistication with her flawless beauty and captivating smile

Queen Bebo Kareena Kapoor Khan reigns supreme on Navratri Day 7, donning a breathtaking blue lace ensemble that showcases her impeccable style and elegance. 

Bold and beautiful Nushrat Bharucha slays Navratri fashion in a vibrant blue outfit, exuding confidence and glamour with every pose

South sensation Rashmika Mandanna shines bright in an ethereal ice blue outfit, perfecting the art of subtle glamour on Navratri Day 7. 

Sara Ali Khan nails Navratri fashion in a majestic royal blue sharara outfit, exuding poise, grace, and old-world sophistication

Shobhita Dhulipala stuns in a radiant blue saree, showcasing effortless elegance and timeless ethnic charm with her impeccable draping. 

Suhana Khan makes a stunning statement in a vibrant blue saree, channeling effortless elegance on Navratri Day 7. 

