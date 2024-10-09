Navratri 2024 Day 7: Celebrity-Inspired Blue Colour Outfits

Bollywood stunner Alia Bhatt dazzles in a stunning v-neck blue ensemble, perfect for Navratri Day 7 inspiration, as she rocks the festive look with effortless elegance!
Source: Instagram
Ananya Panday sets Navratri fashion ablaze in a vibrant blue and pink embroidery saree, showcasing perfect blend of tradition and glamour for the festive season.
Source: Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor makes a stunning statement in a dazzling blue fish-cut lehenga, perfectly capturing the essence of Navratri Day 7's royal blue theme with her breathtaking beauty and poise
Source: Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor slays Navratri fashion goals in a mesmerizing blue lehenga, exuding elegance and sophistication with her flawless beauty and captivating smile
Source: Instagram
Queen Bebo Kareena Kapoor Khan reigns supreme on Navratri Day 7, donning a breathtaking blue lace ensemble that showcases her impeccable style and elegance.
Source: Instagram
Bold and beautiful Nushrat Bharucha slays Navratri fashion in a vibrant blue outfit, exuding confidence and glamour with every pose
Source: Instagram
South sensation Rashmika Mandanna shines bright in an ethereal ice blue outfit, perfecting the art of subtle glamour on Navratri Day 7.
Source: Instagram
Sara Ali Khan nails Navratri fashion in a majestic royal blue sharara outfit, exuding poise, grace, and old-world sophistication
Source: Instagram
Shobhita Dhulipala stuns in a radiant blue saree, showcasing effortless elegance and timeless ethnic charm with her impeccable draping.
Source: Instagram
Suhana Khan makes a stunning statement in a vibrant blue saree, channeling effortless elegance on Navratri Day 7.
Source: Instagram