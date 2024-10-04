Republic Lifestyle Desk

Navratri 2024: Healthy Guide To Fasting During The Festival

During Navratri 2024, maintain hydration by consuming ample water, herbal teas, and electrolyte-rich fluids to replenish lost salts.

Revitalize your body with mango juice moringa, a refreshing blend of tropical mango and nutrient-rich moringa, boosting energy and vitality.

During fasting, fresh fruits such as apples, pomegranates, bananas, oranges, and melons are excellent choices.

Fox nuts are a nutritious snack for men, supporting muscle growth, maintaining an active lifestyle, and improving bone health with their high protein content.

Fiber aids in bowel movements, preventing hemorrhoids and diverticular disease, and reduces cholesterol in the small intestine, potentially preventing coronary heart disease.

Honey water aids digestion by facilitating food passage from the intestines to the colon, neutralizing gas, and soothing an upset stomach.

Sabudana, a high-carbohydrate food, offers a quick energy boost, particularly beneficial after a workout or prolonged fasting.

Rajgira, a high-fiber, slow-digesting food, aids in weight loss by providing long-lasting fullness and contains phytosterols that may lower cholesterol.

Amla chutney, a nutritious and flavorful fruit, is a great addition to your diet, rich in vitamin C and other essential nutrients.

Mix cucumber, gram flour, egg, salt, and Chenna in a bowl. Add onions, parsley, peas, and chilly flakes. Heat pan, pour batter, cook until golden brown, brush with oil, and serve with yogurt dip.

