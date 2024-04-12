April 11, 2024
Navratri 2024: Non-Fried Snacks To Try For Health Conscious People
Sweet potatoes are nutrient-dense root vegetables that come in a variety of colors. They're high in fiber and antioxidants, which protect your body from free radical damage and promote a healthy gut
Fruits are low in calories and high in fibre, they help you manage weight. The fiber content keeps you fuller for longer and this further prevents you from overeating or indulging in unhealthy snacks.
Vada pav is deep-fried and hence contains high levels of trans fats increasing your risk of cholesterol and heart disease.
Roasted Makhana also detoxifies the liver, helps regulate blood sugar levels for diabetic patients, and strengthens bones due to their calcium content.
It is believed that the consumption of barnyard millet can possess various health benefits against diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, obesity, skin problems, cancer and celiac disease.
Samak is gluten-free, high in fibres and protein and low in calories, that means it can help you in weight loss if eaten over a sustained period of time.
Dahi Vada is rich in fibre, improves digestion, protects the heart, boosts energy, improves bone health, strengthens the nervous system. It helps manage diabetes, and is excellent for hair and skin.
