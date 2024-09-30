Republic Lifestyle Desk

Navratri 2024 Special: Unique Vrat Recipes To Make Fasting Fun

This Gujarati snack, dhokla, is a spongey, tangy dhokla seasoned with whole red chillies, cumin, ghee, and curry leaves, made with fermented samwat chaawal rice during Navratri.

Source: Freepik

This exotic dish, made with arbi, singhara atta, and sendha namak, is easy to prepare and perfect for fasting during Navratri.

Source: Unsplash

This dal, made with chironji or charoli seeds, is a popular fasting dish with rich Indian flavors, sure to pique requests.

Source: Freepik

These inventive pakodas, filled with fresh cucumbers and fried golden with singhare ka atta, are perfect for those craving heavenly flavors.

Source: Freepik

Source: Pepper on Pizza

This exotic halwa is a sweet treat perfect for end-of-night cravings, topped with roasted coconut, cinnamon, and crunchy almonds for a delicious treat.

Source: Freepik

Raw bananas can be used in wholesome and delicious barfis, such as Kacche kele ki barfi, made with sugar and milk.

Source: Freepik