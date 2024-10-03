Republic Lifestyle Desk
Navratri 2024: What Colours To Wear Each Day
Navratri fasting, starting on the first day and ending on the last day after Kanya Pujan, involves wearing colours to honour the goddess and seek her blessings.
Source: Unsplash
On October 3, the first day of the festival, the yellow goddess Shailputri symbolizes happiness, brightness, and energy.
Source: Freepik
On October 4th, Goddess Brahmacharini symbolizes growth, harmony, and new beginnings on Day 2 of the lunar calendar.
Source: Freepik
On October 5th, Goddess Chandraghanta, a symbol of stability and strength, is observed on the third day of the festival.
Source: Freepik
On October 6, Goddess Kushmanda, an orange goddess, symbolizes enthusiasm, warmth, and energy.
Source: Freepik
On October 7th, Day 5, the white image of Goddess Skandamata symbolizes peace and purity.
Source: Freepik
On October 8th, Day 6, the colour of Goddess Katyayani is red, symbolizing power and passion.
Source: Freepik
On October 9, Day 7 features the royal blue colour, representing royalty, elegance, and wealth, represented by Goddess Kaalratri.
Source: Freepik
On October 10th, Day 8, the colour pink symbolizes the divine figure Mahagauri, representing compassion, harmony, and love.
Source: Freepik
On October 11th, Day 9, the color purple symbolizes spirituality, ambition, and prosperity.
Source: Freepik