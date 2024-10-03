Republic Lifestyle Desk
Navratri Night 2024: Stunning Hairstyles To Try
Create a stunning half-up, half-down hairstyle for Navratri 2024 by brushing, gathering sections, securing with a hair tie, and forming another half-up section for Navratri Eve.
Source: Freepik
Create a Navratri hairstyle by creating a ponytail, braiding your hair, loosening the knots, adding fluff and volume, and finishing with hairspray for a stunning look.
Source: Freepik
This hairstyle featuring a sleek ponytail, cascades over the shoulders and frames the face with wavy sections, can turn the heads of onlookers this Navratri.
Source: Freepik
Create a stunning Navratri hairstyle by preparing locks, spraying heat protectant, dividing into sections, curling with a curler, loosening curls with fingers, applying spray, and adding a firm hold.
Source: Freepik
If you’re looking for a Navratri hairstyle that’s effortlessly stylish, try the side-swept waves. This look beautifully frames one side of your face.
Source: Freepik
To achieve a striking Navratri hairstyle, brush, detangle, apply heat-protective serum, section, straighten, create a center-parting, tuck the front part behind ears, and use light hair spray.
Source: Freepik
Buns are a chic and classic style, achieved by applying Parachute Advansed Jasmine Hair Oil, forming a low ponytail, twisting it, and wrapping it around a tie.
Source: Freepik
Ponytails are a chic Navratri hairstyle that can be achieved by brushing, detangling, applying heat-protectant serum, straightening, and securing with a hair tie.
Source: Freepik
The Navratri hairstyle features side-swept waves, highlighting one face side and earrings. Detangle hair, create side part, apply heat-protectant spray, and curl with curling iron for a stunning look.
Source: Freepik
Choose your preferred ponytail placement and brush your hair back, including sides and neck nape, smoothing over bumpy areas.
Source: Freepik