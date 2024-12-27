New Year 2025: Try These Quick Skin Hacks For Glowing Skin Ahead Of Party

Treat yourself to a 5-minute facial massage using a rose quartz roller or your fingertips to increase blood circulation and reduce puffiness.
Source: Freepik
Give yourself a quick manicure by applying a nail strengthener, cutting and filing your nails, and finishing with a coat of clear polish.
Source: Freepik
Apply a sheet mask or a hydrating face mask and leave it on for 10-15 minutes to replenish your skin's moisture levels.
Source: Freepik
Use a product containing AHAs, such as glycolic acid or lactic acid, to gently exfoliate and brighten your skin.
Source: Freepik
Incorporate a facial steamer into your skincare routine to open up your pores, reduce inflammation, and improve skin clarity.
Source: Freepik
Practice face yoga exercises to increase blood flow, reduce tension, and promote a radiant glow.
Source: Freepik
Use a derma roller to stimulate collagen production, reduce fine lines, and improve skin texture.
Source: Freepik