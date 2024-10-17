Nikita Porwal Has Been Crowned Femina Miss India 2024

Rekha Pandey was crowned 1st Runner-up, and Aayushi Dholakia 2nd Runner-up at the Femina Miss India 2024.
The show kicked off with a collection by Nikita Mhaisalkar, where each ensemble was tailored to highlight the unique features of the contestants, blending high glamour with intricate embroidery.
To commemorate the 60th anniversary of this iconic pageant, Femina Miss India unveiled three breathtaking new crowns.
As the night unfolded, the audience were left enticed at the fashion showcase featuring the Top 30 state winners.
The much-awaited pageant came to a close on October 16 after Nikita was declared Miss India 2024 at the Famous Studios, Mumbai.
Madhya Pradesh CM, Mohan Yadav, has extended wishes to Ujjain’s Nikita Porwal for winning Femina Miss India World 2024.
From an early age, Nikita Porwal has grown up to be a thinker, encouraged by her parents to question norms rather than blindly follow them.
Coming to her acting career, Nikita Porwal would be seen in a film titled ‘Chambal Paar ’.
