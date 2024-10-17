Republic Lifestyle Desk

Nikita Porwal Has Been Crowned Femina Miss India 2024

Rekha Pandey was crowned 1st Runner-up, and Aayushi Dholakia 2nd Runner-up at the Femina Miss India 2024.

Source: Instagram

The show kicked off with a collection by Nikita Mhaisalkar, where each ensemble was tailored to highlight the unique features of the contestants, blending high glamour with intricate embroidery.

Source: Instagram/(Representative Image)

To commemorate the 60th anniversary of this iconic pageant, Femina Miss India unveiled three breathtaking new crowns.

Source: Instagram

As the night unfolded, the audience were left enticed at the fashion showcase featuring the Top 30 state winners. 

Source: Instagram

The much-awaited pageant came to a close on October 16 after Nikita was declared Miss India 2024 at the Famous Studios, Mumbai.

Source: Instagram

Madhya Pradesh CM, Mohan Yadav, has extended wishes to Ujjain’s Nikita Porwal for winning Femina Miss India World 2024.

Source: Instagram

Nikita Porwal was crowned as the ‘Miss India World 2024’ by her predecessor Nikita Gupta

Source: Instagram

What 's Nikita Porwal passionate about? While still young, she has already dabbled in acting, with more than 60 plays to her name, including a 250-page self-authored production, 'Krishna Leela.'

Source: Instagram

From an early age, Nikita Porwal has grown up to be a thinker, encouraged by her parents to question norms rather than blindly follow them.

Source: Instagram

Coming to her acting career, Nikita Porwal would be seen in a film titled ‘Chambal Paar ’.

Source: Instagram