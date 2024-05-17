May 16, 2024
No-Bake Desserts For When Oven Space Is Scarce
Buckeyes, a popular truffle with peanut butter and chocolate filling, can be easily recreated in a lighter, creamier cheesecake, similar to homemade Reese's.
Source: Pinterest
Raspberry Tiramisu, an Italian dessert, features layers of mascarpone and custard, espresso, and cocoa powder, with the name "pick me up" likely referring to the caffeinated ingredients.
Source: Pinterest
No-Churn Caramel Apple Pie Ice Cream is a cream and condensed milk create a creamy, custard-like texture, easy to scoop from the freezer.
Source: Pinterest
Fantasy fudge is a rich, decadent treat made from sugar, margarine, evaporated milk, chocolate chips, marshmallow creme, walnuts, and vanilla extract.
Source: Freepik
Traditional tiramisu is a dessert made with ladyfingers, egg yolks, sugar, coffee, mascarpone, and cocoa powder, often soaked in alcohol like Marsala wine, amaretto, or coffee-based liqueur.
Source: Pinterest
This trifle features a blend of tahini, dark rum, chocolate cookies, pound cake, and candy, with olive oil replacing cream for a more intense chocolate flavor. It's a fun and fresh dessert option.
Source: Pinterest
No-Bake Blackberry cheesecake bars are creamy and flavorful, with lemon zest and vanilla bean paste in the base and a blackberry swirl. Tips for cracking cheesecake bars.
Source: Pinterest