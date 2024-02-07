January 14, 2024

Noodles, Soup And More: Here Are Dishes You Can Spice Up With Chilli Oil

Adding chilli oil to a plain cheese pizza makes a whole lot of difference to the already delicious dish.

Source: Pexels

Chilli oil noodles will make you want to ask for an extra serving with its fiery kick.

Source: Unsplash

Spice up your plain soup with a touch of delicious chilli oil and enjoy a tasty meal.

Source: Pexels

Creamy pasta is fine, but have you tried yummy chilli oil red sauce pasta to liven up your taste buds?

Source: Unsplash

Prawns cooked in chilli oil will definitely give you the heat that you are craving for.

Source: Unsplash

View Next Slide