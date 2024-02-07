January 12, 2024
Not Just Kalaram Temple, These Shrines In Nashik Also Deserve Your Attention
Kapleshwar Temple: Visit this ancient temple narrating Lord Shiva's story and take in the spiritual aura. Best time: Mondays and Shivratri.
Ganga Godavari Temple: Experience tranquility on the Godavari banks and join devotees for a holy dip. Special significance during Kumbh Mela.
Kalaram Temple: Marvel at the black stone idol of Lord Rama, Lord Lakshman, and Goddess Sita in this 70-foot architectural gem. Don't miss the festivals like Ramnavami celebrated with fervor.
Navshya Ganpati Temple: Seek blessings at the 400-year-old temple dedicated to Lord Ganesh, known for fulfilling devotees' wishes. Festive charm during Ganesh Chaturthi.
Jain Mandir: Explore the three-storeyed marvel showcasing Jain community heritage. Diwali and Mahavir Jayanti see the temple at its festive best.
Muktidham Temple: A concrete marble spectacle dedicated to various Hindu deities, adorned with chapters of the Bhagwat Gita. Equivalent to a Char Dhaam visit.
Veda Mandir: Dive into Vedic wisdom at this unique temple. Admire idols of Lord Rama, Lakshman, and Goddess Sita. Ideal for meditation and learning.
Someshwar Temple: Find serenity on the Godavari banks at this holy abode of Lord Shiva and Lord Hanuman. Best visited during Shivratri.
