March 25, 2024
Nutritional Benefits Of Kidney Beans
Rajma, also known as kidney beans, is a popular legume in Indian cuisine, particularly in the northern regions of the country.
It is commonly used to prepare a hearty comfort dish known as Rajma-chawal, where the beans are simmered in a rich tomato-based gravy.
Kidney beans are nutrient-dense legumes that offer a wide range of health benefits.
They are rich in protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals, making them an excellent addition to a balanced diet.
Consuming beans regularly has been linked to improved heart health, weight management, and blood sugar control.
