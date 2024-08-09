Republic Lifestyle Desk
Nutritious Whole Wheat Soya Naan Recipe
Ingredients:
Whole wheat and soya flour naan recipe: Mix 1.5 cups whole wheat flour, 0.5 cup soya flour, 0.25 tsp salt, 0.25 tsp sugar, 0.5 tsp yeast, 0.5 cup lukewarm water, and 2 tbsp olive oil; k
Source: Freepik
In a small bowl, mix sugar, dry yeast, and 1/4 cup of water. Cover and set aside for 10 minutes.
Source: freepik
In a large bowl, combine whole wheat flour, soya flour, yeast-sugar mixture, oil, and salt, and knead until well combined.
Source: Freepik
Cover the dough with a lid and let it rest for an hour before dividing it into six equal portions.
Source: Freepik
Roll dough into a 6" oblong using whole wheat flour, flattening it on a rolling board.
Source: freepik
Heat a non-stick tava and cook the naan on one side until it puffs slightly, then flip it over.
Source: Freepik
Cook the naan on the other side until puffy, then roast it on an open flame until golden brown. Repeat for five more naans.
Source: Freepik
Brush each soya naan with 1/4 tsp of butter and serve immediately.
Source: Freepik