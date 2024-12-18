Offbeat Winter Destinations To Visit In India

Auli is a Himalayan ski resort and hill station in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand. It’s surrounded by coniferous and oak forests, plus the Nanda Devi and Nar Parvat mountains.
Halebid, a popular tourist destination, boasts temple townhouses, two Hindu temples (Hoysaleswar and Kedaleshwar), and two jain basadis, including the 1121 AD Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.
Tirthan Valley is about a gateway to the Great Himalayan National Park, offers serene beauty with its meadows, orchards, villages, waterfalls, springs, and scenic Himalayan mountains.
Ziro, the district headquarters of the Lower Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh, is on the Tentative List for UNESCO's World Heritage Site.
Lepchajagat, a small forest village 19 km from Derjeeling, is known as the Lepcha tribe shelter in the original language.
Rann of Kutch offers a desert safari to Kala Dungar, the highest point in Kutch, featuring Siberian flamingos, jeep tours, and camel safaris in the pristine white sand desert.
Gokarna, a laid-back coastal town in Karnataka, offers waves, salty sea breezes, Mahabaleshwar Temple for Shiva blessings, and Mirjan Fort for photography and greenery practice.
