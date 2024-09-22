Republic Lifestyle Desk
Omelette Recipes Egg Lovers Must Try
French omelette is a quick-cooked dish made from eggs cooked with butter or oil, often topped with cheese, vegetables, meat (usually ham or bacon), or a combination thereof.
Spanish tortilla, also known as Torta Espnaola or Torta de Patates, is a dish made with thinly sliced potatoes, onions, and eggs, cooked in olive oil.
Tamagoyaki is a Japanese omelette made by rolling fried eggs in a rectangular pan called makiyakinabe, originating from the Japanese words "tamago" meaning egg and "yaki" meaning cooked.
Beat eggs with salt, pepper, and lemon juice, then heat olive oil in a non-stick skillet, sauté garlic (if using), pour in eggs, cook for 2 minutes, add feta cheese, parsley, and dill, fold omelette,
Whisk 4 eggs, 1/4 cup chopped onion, 1/4 cup chopped cilantro, 1 minced jalapeño, salt, and pepper; heat 1 tablespoon butter in skillet; pour egg mixture; cook until set; fold; serve with salsa.
Thai khai Jiao, Thai-style omelet is a delectable dish made with a blend of soft inner layers, crispy edges, and savory, tart flavors from a few simple ingredients.
A masala omelette, a variation of the Indian omelette, is made with eggs, herbs, tomatoes, and spices that vary regionally.
