Onam 2024: Enjoy The Best Of Festivities In These Places In India

Onam, an annual harvest festival in Kerala, is celebrated with great fervor in South India and is celebrated across India, with some must-visit places for the best experience.

Thrissur's Swaraj Round is a must-visit during Onam festivities, featuring hundreds of grown men dressed as tigers dancing to traditional percussion instruments.

Kerala's Onam festival features Onathallu, a popular wrestling sport where contestants grapple and exchange blows to defeat opponents, held in central and North Kerala after lunch.

Trivandrum is a popular destination for Onam festivities, boasting decorated buildings, special delicacies, and numerous religious and cultural festivals celebrated with enthusiasm.

Alleppey, also known as Alappuzha, is a popular Kerala destination for Onam, a festival celebrated with houseboat tours, scenic villages, and delectable delicacies.

Thrippunithura, a popular Onam celebration spot in Ernakulam, hosts numerous cultural events like the Athachamayam Festival and showcases Kerala art forms, making it a must-visit destination.

Onam in Kannur is marked by Theyyam, a popular worship form in North Malabar, Kerala, where lower caste performers seek blessings and observe Onapottan.

