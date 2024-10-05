Republic Lifestyle Desk
One-Pot Pasta To Stir-Fried Noodles, Simple Recipes Perfect For Busy Weeknights
Vegetable curry: Saute 1 onion, 2 cloves garlic, 1 tablespoon curry powder, then add 2 cups mixed veggies (carrots, potatoes, bell peppers, cauliflower), 1 can coconut milk and 1 cup vegetable broth.
Sauté 1 lb chicken breast with 1 cup mixed veggies (bell peppers, zucchini, carrots, broccoli) in 2 tbsp olive oil, salt, pepper, and herbs, for 15-20 minutes.
Grill 1 lb boneless chicken breast, seasoned with salt, pepper, and your choice of herbs (thyme, rosemary, parsley), at medium-high heat for 5-7 minutes per side.
Saute 1 onion, 2 cloves garlic, 1 carrot, 1 celery stalk, then add 1 cup lentils, 4 cups vegetable broth, 1 can diced tomato, 1 tsp thyme, salt, pepper; simmer 30-40 minutes.
Fill 4 tortillas with shredded cheese, 1/2 cup cooked chicken, and optional veggies (onions, bell peppers, mushrooms), then cook in skillet over medium heat for 2-3 minutes per side.
Stir-fry 1 cup noodles, 1 tablespoon vegetable oil, 1 onion, 2 cloves garlic, 1 cup mixed veggies (bell peppers, carrots, broccoli), 1 cup cooked chicken or tofu, and 2 tablespoons soy sauce.
Season 1 lb chicken with taco seasoning, cook in skillet, then serve in tortillas with shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, avocado, and sour cream, or customize with topping.
Preheat oven to 400°F, line a baking sheet, place 4 salmon fillets, drizzle with 1/4 cup olive oil, season with 2 tbsp salt and 1 tsp pepper, top each with a lemon slice, and bake for 12-15 minutes.
Cook 1 lb chicken, 1/2 onion, 1/2 bell pepper, 2 cloves garlic, and 1 packet taco seasoning in a skillet; serve in warmed tortillas with cheese and desired toppings.
