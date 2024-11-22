Republic Lifestyle Desk

Palak Parantha Recipe: Step-by-Step Guide To Make The Winter Delight At Home

Ingredients

2 cups whole wheat flour
1 cup spinach puree
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon garam masala powder
1 tablespoon ghee or oil
Water, as needed
 

  1. Wash the spinach, tear the thick stem in the leaf and chop them roughly. Heat a pan with oil and splutter jeera in it. Add the chopped palak and fry in low flame.

2. Cook for 2 minutes, without changing the colour and add it to the flour along with the other ingredients except water.
 

3. First mix the flour well with spinach and then add water to make a non sticky dough,just like roti/ chapthi dough.
 


 

4. Make six equal sized ball and roll out little thicker parathas,dust it while rolling whenever necessary.
 


 

Heat pan and drizzle some oil and cook the parathas both sides in medium flame, until the golden brown spots appears.


 

9. Serve hot with your favorite breakfast accompaniments!

