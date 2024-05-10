May 10, 2024
Paneer Butter Masala To Biryani, Indian Dishes To Prepare On Mother's Day
Chole bhature, a popular Indian breakfast dish, combines chana masala with deep-fried maida bread, often served with lassi, and is popular in northern India.
Biryani is a popular South Asian mixed rice dish made with rice, meat, spices, and vegetables, sometimes substituting vegetables or paneer for meat for vegetarians.
Dal makhani, a Punjabi dish, is a modern twist on traditional lentil dishes, incorporating urad dal, pulses, butter, and cream.
Paneer Butter Masala is a creamy curry made with paneer, spices, onions, tomatoes, cashews, and butter, renowned for its buttery flavour.
Pav, a traditional bread roll, can be made with whole wheat flour or other flours, or with equal portions of both.
Rajma chawal, a filling meal with soluble fiber, is a mood-lifter, gut-friendly, cholesterol-lowering, and suitable for diabetics due to its high fibre content.
Saag paneer is a traditional Indian dish featuring cooked spinach, fried paneer cheese, and cream or coconut milk, making it a satisfying vegetarian meal.
