Pansies To Alyssum, Flower Plants That Will Bloom In Indian Winters

These low-growing, winter flowering plants, typically white, bloom freely with honey-scented white flowers, creating a beautiful, compact carpet of flowers.
Source: Instagram
China Aster is a versatile winter flower with diverse sizes, types, and colors, offering a wide range of options for cultivation and cutting.
Source: Instagram
Calendula, a winter plant with straw to deep orange flowers, is useful for bedding, potting, and window boxes, making it a versatile and attractive choice.
Source: Instagram
This is a hardy annual flowering plant with slender branches & attractive long spikes of flowers. It can be grown as a pot plant as well as a ground plant.
Source: Instagram
Double or single fragrant, these colorful winter flowers are borne at the top of their branches in rounded clusters. This garden plant is suitable for beds, borders, rock gardens, or window boxes.
Source: Instagram
Hollyhock, a tall, majestic annual with large flowers, can be used as a background plant, screen, open space shrubbery, or annual border.
Source: Instagram
This popular blue/mauve-purple/pink cut winter flower is commonly grown in gardens as a background, in front of tall hedges, or in pots.
Source: Instagram