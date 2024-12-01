Parenting Guide: Must-Read Books For Parents

Dr. Gary Chapman's book, The 5 Love Languages, teaches couples to effectively communicate their love languages, fostering stronger relationships.
How To Raise An Adult Julie Lythcott-Haims' book, critiques helicopter parenting and advocates for a more self-sufficient approach, fostering resilience.
The Awakened Family offers a transformative parenting plan, incorporating practical strategies, real-life examples, and emotional connections for parents.
Weird Parenting Tips is about unconventional parenting strategies, adapted from friends and podcast listeners, focus on hygiene, potty training, and humour.
The Philosophical Baby is about babies to learn, create, care, and experience more than we can imagine, emphasizing the importance of parents in shaping their children's lives.
Faber and Mazlish's parenting book provides comprehensive guidance on communication, problem-solving, relationship building, coping strategies, self-discipline.
Siegel and Bryson's No-Drama Discipline is a parenting guide promotes whole-brain parenting, discipline philosophy, child brain development facts, and calm communication techniques.
