PCOS? No Problem! Try These Fitness Tips to Regulate Your Hormones
Cardio exercises improve brain function, weight management, blood sugar control, mood rejuvenation, stress management, and menstrual cycle frequency and ovulation frequency.
Strength training boosts skeletal muscles, improving glucose management and lowering androgen levels, which impact women's reproductive system.
Yoga, a mind-body routine that promotes stretching and balance, can effectively aid in the recovery from stress and anxiety associated with PCOS.
Core exercises improve pelvis, legs, and upper abdomen endurance, posture, and support the spine, regulating lower back pain and potentially preventing complications with PCOS diagnosis.
High-intensity interval training is a combination of intense workouts and rest intervals, reputed to promote healthy heart and weight management, and enhance insulin resistance.
Aqua aerobics, Zumba, and swimming are light, fun exercises that aid women with PCOS in reducing weight without the need for vigorous workouts.
Start with a 30-minute walk daily and gradually increase your exercise routine to combat overwhelm.
