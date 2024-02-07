January 24, 2024
Peanut Butter Day: Here's How You Can Benefit From This Delicacy
Peanut butter is one of the best sources of proteins and is directly used as butter.
On Peanut butter day, let’s understand why peanut butter should be included in daily diet.
Heart health: Peanut butter contains a bioactive compound called resveratrol which might reduce heart diseases.
Manages blood sugar levels: Peanut butter is a relatively low-carbohydrate food containing good amounts of fats and protein. Meaning, it can be a good option for diabetic patients.
Aids weight loss: Many studies suggest that eating peanuts and other nuts can help people maintain their weight and even help in weight loss.
