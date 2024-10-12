Peanut Recipes That Might Aid Weight Loss

Peanuts are a source of protein and must be a part of everyone's diet.
Gather ingredients, and blend bananas, milk, peanut butter, honey, and ice cubes in a blender until smooth, about 30 seconds. Enjoy!
Peanut Butter Toast Recipe
Toast bread, spread peanut butter, drizzle honey, and slice bananas. Microwave for 10 seconds, and enjoy with milk.
Recipe
Mix oats, peanut butter, honey, chocolate chips, and coconut in a bowl. Stir well and roll into balls using a 1-tablespoon measure.
Boil broccoli, add bell pepper, onion, and garlic to a skillet, cook for 3 minutes, then whisk peanut butter, tamari, vinegar, sugar, and cornstarch in a bowl until thickened.
Soak raw peanuts overnight, mix with onion, tomato, vegetables, mango, salt, chaat masala, red chilli powder, lemon juice, and coriander leaves, and serve with coriander, mint, sesame, or flax seeds.
Blend peanuts, oats, cinnamon, vanilla, coconut sugar, and milk until smooth. Heat in a saucepan until creamy, adding more milk if too thick.
Peanut butter waffles are made with a combination of peanut butter, flour, sugar, eggs, butter, baking powder, and baking soda.
Preheat the griddle, whisk flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, milk, mashed banana, peanut butter, egg, oil, and vanilla. Pour batter, and cook until bubbles form, flip, and brown.
Thai Style peanut vegetable stir fry is prepared by heating vinegar, soy sauce, peanut butter, brown sugar, garlic powder, ginger, and cayenne pepper until dissolved and smooth, about 5 minutes.
