Perfume Guide: How To Choose An Ideal Fragrance For The Festive Season

Consider your scent sensitivity. Some prefer strong, while others love light note scents. Hence, it is essential to know your taste.
Consider the occasion you're going to attend and choose accordingly. Go with a light scent for day events and a musky fragrance for evenings.
Layer a perfume to create a custom scent.
Take note of your body chemistry while choosing a scent.
Try each scent one after another only by smelling coffee in between to cleanse your sense of smell.
Take note of concentration because perfumes are available in different concentrations and the highest concentration of perfume will last you for days.
Not all perfumes go with all the season. Choose warm perfumes for winter and light for summer.
Consider your budget. You can purchase a good perfume at a reasonable price.
Take advice from people before purchasing.
If you're not sure which perfume should you get, purchase a small bottle, or ask for a sample bottle in the store.
