May 4, 2024
Pickle Varieties To Try During Summers
Raw mango avakaya, a popular Telugu pickle, is a fiery blend of mangoes, mustard, chilli powder, sea salt, asafoetida, lime, garlic cloves, and water.
Amritsari lemon pickle, a tangy, spicy, and sweet pickle, is made by cooking lemons in a blend of mustard oil, red chilli powder, and spices.
Lasoora Pickle Lasoora, an indigenous Indian berry, is popular for pickles in Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. Its bitter taste pairs well with spicy or sweet masala. Blanch the berries.
Tau Pickle is a monkey jack, an indigenous Indian fruit, is a unique variety of the evergreen tree Barhar, known for its custard-like taste and is matured in mustard oil for three days.
Karonda pickle is a pink, tart fruit, is a popular summer pickle in north and northeast India. Picked from thorny shrubs, it's a favorite ingredient in pickles, often paired with mustard oil.
Vinegar is a preservative and flavoring agent in pickles, with proportions varying based on desired colour and flavour.
Fermented gherkins contains beneficial bacteria, improving health; fermented pickles act as probiotics, protecting the body's microbiome and supporting gut-friendly bacteria growth.
