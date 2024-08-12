Republic Lifestyle Desk
Places To Visit In New Delhi On Independence Day 2024
Bala Qila is famous for its strategic hilltop location offering panoramic views, rich history under various dynasties, unique blend of Rajput and Mughal architecture.
Source: Pexels
Fatehpur Sikri is famous for its stunning Mughal architecture, historic significance as Akbar's abandoned capital, iconic buildings like Buland Darwaza and Jama Masjid, and its enduring legacy.
Source: Pexels
Sheesh Mahal is famous for its breathtaking mirror work, stunning architecture, and historical significance as a symbol of love and royal heritage.
Source: Pexels
Amber Fort is famous for its majestic architecture, rich history, stunning Sheesh Mahal, and cultural significance, making it a iconic tourist destination and UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Source: Pexels
Neemrana Fort is famous for its ancient heritage, stunning architecture, luxurious hospitality, and cultural significance, making it a unique blend of history, adventure, and royalty.
Source: Pexels
Narendra Nagar Fort is famous for its stunning architecture, picturesque location amidst Garhwal Himalayas, and historical significance as the former residence of the Maharaja of Tehri Garhwal.
Source: Pexels
Bhangarh Fort is famous for its eerie legends, paranormal activities, and haunted reputation, earning it the title of "India's Most Haunted Fort", attracting thrill-seekers.
Source: Pexels