Republic Lifestyle Desk
Planning A House Party? Try These Games To Make It More Interesting
Pass a phone in self-timer mode, posing for a photo, and repeat until the photo is taken. Review the undignified photos at the end.
Cards Against Humanity has no end goal; players can continue until everyone has been Card Czar, one gets points, completes challenges, or gets bored.
In a circle, everyone selects a hand or leg motion and presents it. They clap or stomp a steady rhythm, starting with one person and then others. No passbacks or hesitations, and the first to mess up.
Gather paper and writing tools, write an outrageous phrase, and collect it in a hat. In a circle, give one person the hat to read the statement aloud, keeping a straight face. Lose laughs or smiles.
A deck of cards and a set of spoons are provided for each player. The dealer draws one card at a time, and the goal is to collect four of the same card. If a spoon is missing, everyone can grab one.
Place chairs in a circle, with one person without a seat in the center. Call "Mail Call for everyone…" and pick a descriptor. Everyone must find a new seat without retaking their initial seat.
Three self-descriptions are revealed, one true and one false. Everyone must guess which is the truth. This game is fun for getting to know each other, especially when playing with family or friends.
