January 25, 2024
Planning A Solo Trip? Use These Hacks For A Safe Travel
Before going on a solo trip, always know about the rules and laws of the place. Use government websites to update yourself.
Give your contact details and Google locations to a couple of trusted friends and family back home.
Never compromise on your accommodation, as that is your haven in a new place. Look for trusted online reviews before booking.
Make a personalised itinerary of all the places you want to visit.
Carry a compact backpack with essentials like medicines, a torch, battery backup, and ready-to-eat foods for emergencies.
Learn about local customs and respect them. Avoid confrontations and travel to learn more and increase your knowledge.
