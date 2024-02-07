January 25, 2024

Planning A Solo Trip? Use These Hacks For A Safe Travel

Before going on a solo trip, always know about the rules and laws of the place. Use government websites to update yourself.

Give your contact details and Google locations to a couple of trusted friends and family back home.

Never compromise on your accommodation, as that is your haven in a new place. Look for trusted online reviews before booking.

Make a personalised itinerary of all the places you want to visit.

Carry a compact backpack with essentials like medicines, a torch, battery backup, and ready-to-eat foods for emergencies.

Learn about local customs and respect them. Avoid confrontations and travel to learn more and increase your knowledge.

