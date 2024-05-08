May 8, 2024

Planning To Decorate Your Balcony With Plants? Follow These Tips

Bougainvillea plant, a popular landscaping plant, produces numerous white flowers surrounded by bright bracts, making gardens and balconies attractive.

Source: Freepik

Marigolds thrive in full sunlight, so ensure your balcony receives 6-8 hours of daily sunlight and place containers in a sunny spot, like a south-facing balcony.

Source: Freepik

Petunias, a popular balcony annual, are known for their vibrant flowers that emit a delicate scent at night.

Source: Freepik

Sunflowers require 6-8 hours of sunlight and should be sheltered against wind, so a wall or staked support is best for their stability in the balcony.

Source: Freepik

Zinnias are vibrant garden flowers with a wide range of colors and shapes, thriving in fertile, humus-rich soil, ideal for urban balcony gardens and cut flower bouquets.

Source: Freepik

Lavender thrives in sunny, well-drained, chalky or sandy soil, containers, herb and gravel gardens, and sunny balconies, providing them with a comfortable environment.

Source: Freepik

Liner rose plants, also known as dwarf or ground cover roses, are ideal for balcony boxes due to their shallow roots and perfect growth habit.

Source: Freepik

