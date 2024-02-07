January 15, 2024
Planning To Visit Ram Mandir? Know Ayodhya's Distance From These 7 Major Cities
Bangalore The distance between Bengaluru to Ayodhya by road is 2153 kms and the distance between Bengaluru to Ayodhya by flight is 1609 Kms.
Allahabad
The distance between Allahabad to Ayodhya by road is 166 kms and distance between Allahabad to Ayodhya by flight is 154 kms.
Delhi Delhi to Ayodhya distance is 680 km via road travel. It will take you 9h 54m to reach Ayodhya on a road trip. While the distance of Delhi to Ayodhya via flights is 529 kms.
Kolkata
The distance between Kolkata to Ayodhya by road is 902 kms and distance between Kolkata to Ayodhya by flight is 779 kms.
Lucknow The distance between Ayodhya to Lucknow is 135 Kms via road. The approximate distance between Lucknow to Ayodhya via the Purvanchal expressway is 192 kms.
Mumbai The distance between Mumbai to Ayodhya by Road is 1516 Kms and distance between Mumbai to Ayodhya by Flight is 1282 Kms.
Varanasi Distance between Varanasi to Ayodhya by road is 203 Kms. The distance between Varanasi to Ayodhya by flight is 180 Kms. The travel time from Varanasi to Ayodhya by road is 5:28 hrs.
