June 2, 2024
Plants That Bear Flowers During Summers
Hibiscuscus, tropical plants, can experience damage if temperatures remain above 100F for extended periods, leading to flower buds loss and reduced new buds production.
Marigolds are easy to grow, thriving in any soil type, and can withstand extreme temperatures, making indoor planting unnecessary.
Zinnia flowers, known for their beauty and ease of cultivation, are heat- and drought-tolerant, making them ideal for gardeners in warmer climates.
Bougainvillea thrives in full sun and heat, but prefers a potted environment for best results, as it is sensitive to disturbance.
The Moss rose, Portulaca grandiflora, is a heat-tolerant annual native to hot, dry plains in Argentina, southern Brazil, and Uruguay.
Plumerias bloom from mid-summer to fall, and when they're ready, you can enjoy their cut blooms throughout your home.
Lantana, a 150-species plant family resembling Verbena, originated from tropical Americas and Africa, demonstrating its ability to withstand high temperatures.
