June 2, 2024

Plants That Bear Flowers During Summers

Hibiscuscus, tropical plants, can experience damage if temperatures remain above 100F for extended periods, leading to flower buds loss and reduced new buds production.

Source: Freepik

Marigolds are easy to grow, thriving in any soil type, and can withstand extreme temperatures, making indoor planting unnecessary.

Source: Freepik

Zinnia flowers, known for their beauty and ease of cultivation, are heat- and drought-tolerant, making them ideal for gardeners in warmer climates.

Source: Pinterest

Bougainvillea thrives in full sun and heat, but prefers a potted environment for best results, as it is sensitive to disturbance.

Source: Pinterest

The Moss rose, Portulaca grandiflora, is a heat-tolerant annual native to hot, dry plains in Argentina, southern Brazil, and Uruguay.

Source: Pinterest

Plumerias bloom from mid-summer to fall, and when they're ready, you can enjoy their cut blooms throughout your home.

Source: Freepik

Lantana, a 150-species plant family resembling Verbena, originated from tropical Americas and Africa, demonstrating its ability to withstand high temperatures.

Source: Pinterest

View Next Slide