May 27, 2024
Plants To Grow During May
Marigold cultivation requires well-drained soil and a sunny spot, with the best time to start seeds in India is between May-July.
Petunias bloom throughout the summer, with their primary season starting in spring and continuing into fall. Older varieties require deadheading to maintain their best blooming.
Zinnia seeds should be planted in April or May in a greenhouse, cold frame, or bright windowsill for earlier flowering, as they prefer warm weather.
Between April and May, plant sunflower seeds in 10cm pots of peat-free compost, cover with a plastic bag, and place in a warm spot for optimal germination.
Beetroot planting times are spring and autumn, summer and winter in South Africa's Highveld and Lowveld, with optimal temperature between 15°C and 20°C, as long as soil moisture is sufficient.
Corn growers maximize yield by planting in late April or early May, while mid-April planting yields similar results if young plants aren't damaged by a freeze in May.
Cucumbers thrive in warm weather, so start indoors in late April for transplants and sow directly in the garden after soil has warmed, usually in May.
