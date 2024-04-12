April 11, 2024
Popular Folk Dances Of India: Garba To Kathak
Bhangra is a type of traditional dance from the Indian subcontinent. Originated in the Majha area of Punjab,
Bhangra was mainly done by Punjabi farmers during the harvesting season.
Kathak dance originated from Uttar Pradesh (U.P) in North India. This is derived from the word Katha meaning story, and during the whole dance, the dancers narrate stories through their eyes.
Garba is a popular folk dance of Gujarat. It is performed throughout nine nights of Navaratri.
Manipuri dance, also referred to as the Manipuri Raas Leela, is a jagoi and is one of the major Indian classical dance forms, originating from the state of Manipur.
Lavani is a famous folk dance form of Maharashtra State. Lavani is a combination of traditional song and dance, which is particularly performed to the beats of the Dholki.
The Sattriya dance form was introduced in the 15th century A.D by the great Vaishnava saint and reformer of Assam, Mahapurusha Sankaradeva as a powerful medium for propagation of the Vaishnava faith.
Kuchipudi belongs to Andhra Pradesh. It is a classical Indian dance of Andhra Pradesh. An interesting fact is that Kuchipudi is the name of a village in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.
