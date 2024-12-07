Popular K-Drama Filming Locations To Visit When You're In South Korea

Namsan Seoul Tower has been featured multiple times in K-drama series' such as ‘True Beauty’, ‘Boys Over Flowers’, etc. Here couples place love locks and enjoy vistas of Seoul city.
Source: Pexels
Embrace the ocean view by standing at Jumunjin Breakwater where Ji Eun-Tak called the Goblin in ‘Goblin’.
Source: Pexels
Known for the K-drama series 'Winter Sonata', the tree line in Nami Island can transport you into your own K-drama world.
Source: Freepik
Visit Han River Park for a calm getaway from the bustling city. The park became a hit from the K-drama series ‘Crush Landing On You’, upon its release in 2020.
Source: Unsplash
Seoul Land is a bustling amusement park you must visit when in Korea. Do Bong-Soon in her starrer K-drama series ‘Strong Woman Do Bong-Soon’ gave a different light on life.
Source: Pixabay
Featured in the K-drama series ‘Goblin’, Deoksugung Stonewall Walkway is a romantic spot where you can hang out with your beloved to create lifelong memories.
Source: Seoul Metropolitan Government
Experience South Korean culture at the Bukchon Hanok Village, featured in the K-drama series ‘Moonlight Drawn By Clouds’, the village is filled with pretty traditional houses as you see in K-dramas.
Source: Pexels