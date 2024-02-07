January 10, 2024
Poush Sankranti: Try these Bengali Pithes for a delightful festive feast
Makar Sankranti in Bengal: Celebrated as Poush Sankranti, it features the famous Ganga Sagar Mela, hosting various desserts like pithe and pathisapta.
Doodh Puli: Rice flour and jaggery-coconut sweet enjoyed with sweetened milk, resembling modak or gujiya.
Chakli Pithe: Similar to appam, served with jaggery syrup, presenting a thin crepe-like texture.
Gokul Pithe:
A Bengali favorite, fried and drenched in sugar syrup, offering a delightful melt-in-the-mouth experience.
Rosh Bora: A simple and tasty treat for Makar Sankranti, easy to prepare and enjoy during the winter.
Pathisapta: Made with rice flour, stuffed with caramelized jaggery, coconut, and sometimes khoya, a delightful sweet.
