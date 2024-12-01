Republic Lifestyle Desk

Powerful Habits Of Highly Effective And Successful Leaders

Effective leaders provide support, encourage extensive discussions, and are approachable from the start while recognising different intuitions.  

Regular praise, even small gestures like folding napkins or memorizing orders, can significantly boost employee appreciation and motivation, even in less significant situations. 

Ralph Waldo Emerson's quote emphasizes leadership by example, emphasizing the importance of being a trailblazer and doing every job to demonstrate success to the team. 

Effective leaders understand employees' strengths, weaknesses, and preferred leadership styles, demonstrating contributions and team value. 

Effective leaders are confident in making tough decisions, gather necessary information, and take action, standing by their decisions unless there's a compelling reason to reconsider. 

Effective leaders demonstrate confidence, avoid timidity, and overcome challenges like sick servers, maintaining employee motivation.

Trust in your team is vital for business success, demonstrating confidence in their abilities and empowering them to perform at a high level.

