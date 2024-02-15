February 14, 2024
Pre-Workout Snacks To Add To Your Diet: Peanut Butter Coated Apples To Oatmeal
Apples with peanut butter make for the most delicious and quick snack which fuels your body ahead of a workout. However, be sure to not overdo the peanut butter.
If you are worried about not being able to control yourself with the jar of peanut butter, oatmeal porridge makes for a warming and soothing snack keeping you balanced before you sweat it out.
If sweet treats are not your jam and you palette prefers a punch of salt, opt for a veggie-loaded omelette. Be mindful to stay off the condiments for this one.
If you like a little kitchen experiment and also prefer going for seasonal produce, bust out some sweet potatoes turning them into nutrient packed sweet potato pancakes, best enjoyed with a curd dip.
If you are someone who can stomach a near full meal an hour or so before hitting the gym, the chicken and rice combination never fails to disappoint while also allowing an innumerable mix of flavours.
Great for the body both before and after a workout, fruit smoothies are an interesting and portable snack on the go, allowing you to experiment across various combinations.
If you hate any fuss and do not care for elaborate meal prep, it simply does not get more simple than a banana for that pre-workout pump.
