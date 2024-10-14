Preparing Your House For Diwali 2024? Know Dos And Don'ts Of Cleaning

Do's: Before disinfecting surfaces, it's crucial to wash them with soap and water, as disinfectants may be less effective if they're dirty.
Do's: Daily cleaning and disinfection of high-touch surfaces, including knobs, handles, light switches, remote controls, and cellphones.
Do's: Regularly wash children's toys, following the manufacturer's instructions, as stuffed toys attract dust mites and allergens, while plastic toys can host germs and make the room less healthy.
Don't: Avoid overlooking out-of-sight areas such as high wall corners, ceiling fans, baseboards, behind large appliances, inside cabinets, and closets.
Don't: Avoid letting spills sit on surfaces for extended periods as it will make it more challenging to remove them.
Don't: Avoid wiping the disinfectant immediately, allow it to dwell for a while, and always consult the manufacturer's instructions before use.
Don't: Excessive use of bleach can be toxic and harmful to the lungs.
Don't: Maintain open windows when handling hazardous chemicals like bleach, hydrogen peroxide, or other chemicals.
Don't: Avoid using white vinegar for marble due to its acidity, as it can potentially damage your valuable items.
Don't: Baking soda is not suitable for wood furniture and floors due to its aggressive nature and potential damage to most finishes and sealants.
