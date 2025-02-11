Promise Day 2025: 7 Love Quotes From Song Lyrics To Share With Your Partner

“God only knows what I'd be without you” by The Beach Boys.
Song: “God Only Knows”
Source: Pexels
"Well, I found a woman stronger than anyone I know. She shares my dreams; I hope that someday I'll share her home." by Ed Sheeran.
Song: “Perfect”
Source: Pexels
"You're still the one I run to, the one that I belong to. You're still the one I want for life." by Shania Twain.
Song: "Still the One"
Source: Pexels
"My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue. All’s well that ends to end up with you." by Taylor Swift.
Song: “Lover”
Source: Pexels
"To the man that loved this woman after heartbreak, Thanks for all you didn't have to do." by Kelsea Ballerini.
Song: "To the Men That Love Women After Heartbreak"
Source: Pexels
“You are my joy and my laughter, you are the moon and you gave the stars light, you are my ever-after, forever love, the light of my life.” by Dolly Parton.
Song: “Forever Love”
Source: Pexels
“Like a river meets the sea, stronger than it's ever been, we've come so far since that day...and I thought I loved you then.” by Brad Paisley.
Song: "Then"
Source: Pexels