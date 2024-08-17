Republic Lifestyle Desk
Protein Ladoos Recipes For Raksha Bandhan 2024
Dry Fruit Ladoo recipe involves roasting nuts, seeds, and dates, mixing with dates, and shaping into a ladoo for a nutritious and healthy snack.
Coconut Ladoo requires you to heat ghee, nuts, seeds, coconut, jaggery, nuts, poppy seeds, and cardamom powder in a pan. Cook aromatically, mix in roasted nuts, poppy seeds, and cardamom powder.
The Oats Ladoo Recipe involves roasting rolled oats, nuts, and seeds, grinding them into a powder, and then adding dates and jaggery paste. The mixture is then mixed into the ladoo, and stored.
Dry roast rice, peanuts, and sesame seeds are powdered together. In a large bowl, mix jaggery and grated coconut. Add powdered mix to a mixer grinder, blend for 5-6 seconds, and repeat to cook.
Blend roasted gram, nut powders, ghee, jaggery, and cardamom powders into a smooth mixture, cream for 5-7 minutes, and mix in powders for 10 minutes.
Almond and Amranth Laddoo requires a bowl, combine popped amaranth seeds, almond slivers, and melted jaggery. Mix well, form small, firm balls, and serve.
To make bajra, ragi and peanut laddoos, roast peanuts, grind them into a coarse powder, mix with jaggery powder, ghee, and coconut, shape into small balls, and store in airtight containers.
