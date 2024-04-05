April 5, 2024
Protein Rich Vegetarian Food For Muscle Gain
Black, navy, pinto, or white beans or green, red, or Beluga lentils, are sources of plant-based protein for growing muscle. Plus, they are high in fiber, vitamins, minerals and plant-based protein.
Cottage cheese is popular among athletes and people who exercise. Because of its high protein content, it's a great food to incorporate into your diet if you want to build muscle mass.
Lentils are high in protein, which helps build and maintain your muscles, bones and skin. Protein can also help you manage your appetite and support weight loss.
Spinach helps you gain muscle mass and build strength, power, and endurance, helping you recover as efficiently as possible.
Tofu is a good source of plant-based protein, key to repairing those muscle fibers after a tough workout.
Oats contain the right amount of proteins to help build muscle and the right amount of carbs to strengthen and repair muscles.
Soybeans are an ethical option in the quest for improved physical performance and muscle growth. Soy boosts nitricoxide levels, which increases blood flow to muscles and growth-hormone levels.
