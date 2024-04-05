April 5, 2024

Protein Rich Vegetarian Food For Muscle Gain

Black, navy, pinto, or white beans or green, red, or Beluga lentils, are sources of plant-based protein for growing muscle. Plus, they are high in fiber, vitamins, minerals and plant-based protein.

Source: Unsplash

Cottage cheese is popular among athletes and people who exercise. Because of its high protein content, it's a great food to incorporate into your diet if you want to build muscle mass.

Source: Cottage cheese

Lentils are high in protein, which helps build and maintain your muscles, bones and skin. Protein can also help you manage your appetite and support weight loss.

Source: Pexels

Spinach helps you gain muscle mass and build strength, power, and endurance, helping you recover as efficiently as possible.

Source: Freepik

Tofu is a good source of plant-based protein, key to repairing those muscle fibers after a tough workout.

Source: Pexels

Oats contain the right amount of proteins to help build muscle and the right amount of carbs to strengthen and repair muscles.

Source: Unsplash

Soybeans are an ethical option in the quest for improved physical performance and muscle growth. Soy boosts nitricoxide levels, which increases blood flow to muscles and growth-hormone levels.

Source: Freepik

