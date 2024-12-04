Punta Sur Eco Beach Park-Orient Bay Beach, Beach Destinations To Visit In December 2024

Galleon Beach, near English Harbour, offers white sand, tropical greenery, quiet swimming, snorkeling, turtles, stingrays, and average December water temperatures of 81ºF.
Curaçao's two beaches, Grote and Kleine Knip, offer sunbathing and snorkeling options, named after former plantation Landhuis Kenepa, with Kleine Knip ideal for snorkelers.
La Caleta, Cadiz's smallest beach, offers golden sands, open-air bars, and a lively atmosphere. Nearby attractions include Cadiz's center and Mercado Central, with the Cathedral and fish market.
Orient Bay Beach, a popular December surfing spot on St. Martin's French side, offers white sand, excellent restaurants, bars, and cafés, and comfortable temperatures of 75-80ºF.
Reduit beach, St. Lucia, known for its luxury resorts, dining, and watersports, is a popular destination with scenic views, particularly during December's National Day celebrations.
Bonaire, a romantic island with a diverse coral reef and white sand beach, offers a unique vacation experience with turquoise water, white sand, and warm temperatures.
Palm Beach in Aruba is a popular destination for hotel and entertainment, offering 81°F average December temperatures perfect for swimmers and snorkelers. It features shops, restaurants, and bars.
